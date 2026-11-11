HCCPL Lunch and Learn: The Trail of Tears
HCCPL Lunch and Learn: The Trail of Tears
Join us to learn about our local Trail of Tears Commemorative Park, and its significance to our community during a Lunch and Learn at noon Nov. 12 here at HCCPL.
The presentation will be given by Kelly Gentry and Amy Wilcher, volunteer caretakers at the park.
This event is in celebration of Native American Heritage Month.
Lunch will be provided.
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
270-887-4262
info@hccpl.org
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
1101 Bethel StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4262