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HCCPL Lunch and Learn: The Trail of Tears

HCCPL Lunch and Learn: The Trail of Tears

Join us to learn about our local Trail of Tears Commemorative Park, and its significance to our community during a Lunch and Learn at noon Nov. 12 here at HCCPL.

The presentation will be given by Kelly Gentry and Amy Wilcher, volunteer caretakers at the park.

This event is in celebration of Native American Heritage Month.

Lunch will be provided.

Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
270-887-4262
info@hccpl.org
http://hccpl.org
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
1101 Bethel Street
Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4262
https://hccpl.org/