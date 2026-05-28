HCCPL Painting at the Library
HCCPL Painting at the Library
Join us for an evening of painting with friends at the library.
WHEN: 5-6:30 p.m. May 28
WHERE: HCCPL, 1101 Bethel St.
COST: FREE!!
For ages 18 and older. Registration required. To register —> https://forms.gle/15UXKb3ZXgVAgb3f6
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
Event Supported By
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
270-887-4262
info@hccpl.org
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
1101 Bethel StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4262