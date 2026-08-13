HCCPL Sewing Class: Scrappy Totes
HCCPL Sewing Class: Scrappy Totes
Sewing Class: Scrappy Totes, 3-6 p.m. Aug. 20 and 21. Using a combination of quilting and patchwork, participants will upcycle scrap fabric into unique tote bags. Materials provided. Participants are welcome to bring their own scrap fabric.
For ages 11 and older. Attendance both days is necessary to complete the project. Registration required.
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every day through Aug 21, 2026.
Event Supported By
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
270-887-4262
info@hccpl.org
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
1101 Bethel StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4262