© 2026
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

HCCPL Sewing Class: Scrappy Totes

HCCPL Sewing Class: Scrappy Totes

Sewing Class: Scrappy Totes, 3-6 p.m. Aug. 20 and 21. Using a combination of quilting and patchwork, participants will upcycle scrap fabric into unique tote bags. Materials provided. Participants are welcome to bring their own scrap fabric.

For ages 11 and older. Attendance both days is necessary to complete the project. Registration required.

Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every day through Aug 21, 2026.

Event Supported By

Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
270-887-4262
info@hccpl.org
http://hccpl.org
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
1101 Bethel Street
Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4262
https://hccpl.org/