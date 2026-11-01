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HCCPL Show and Tell

HCCPL Show and Tell

Join the museum at the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library Saturday, Nov. 7 for Show & Tell: Artifacts of Memory!
Bring and discuss your treasured memories and keepsakes, and reminisce and learn about some of the museum’s items like yearbooks, toys, and more fun artifacts from our collection!
Show & Tell is a free event and will begin at 2 p.m. All ages are welcome!

Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
270-887-4262
info@hccpl.org
http://hccpl.org
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
1101 Bethel Street
Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4262
https://hccpl.org/