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HCCPL Spring Book Sale

HCCPL Spring Book Sale

The Spring 2026 Book Sale is a great chance to take home some new-to-you books, DVDS, and audiobooks! All items cost $1 each. Cash and card accepted. This is NOT a $5 bag sale.

Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
10:00 AM - 05:30 PM, every day through May 08, 2026.

Event Supported By

Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
270-887-4262
info@hccpl.org
http://hccpl.org
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
1101 Bethel Street
Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4262
https://hccpl.org/