HCCPL Spring Book Sale
HCCPL Spring Book Sale
The Spring 2026 Book Sale is a great chance to take home some new-to-you books, DVDS, and audiobooks! All items cost $1 each. Cash and card accepted. This is NOT a $5 bag sale.
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
10:00 AM - 05:30 PM, every day through May 08, 2026.
Event Supported By
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
270-887-4262
info@hccpl.org
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
1101 Bethel StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4262