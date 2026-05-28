HCCPL Summer Reading Kick-Off Party
HCCPL Summer Reading Kick-Off Party
We are going all out and digging deep to get this year’s Summer Reading Program started right!
WHEN: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 30
WHERE: Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library, 1101 Bethel St.
COST: FREE!
This block party will feature an interactive experience with “life-like” dinosaurs. Plus – face painting, food trucks and games! First 100 kids will receive a special activity book.
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
270-887-4262
info@hccpl.org
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
1101 Bethel StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4262