HCCPL Summer Reading Kick-Off Party

We are going all out and digging deep to get this year’s Summer Reading Program started right!

WHEN: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 30

WHERE: Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library, 1101 Bethel St.

COST: FREE!

This block party will feature an interactive experience with “life-like” dinosaurs. Plus – face painting, food trucks and games! First 100 kids will receive a special activity book.

