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HCCPL Summer Reading Program Finale Party

HCCPL Summer Reading Program Finale Party

Let’s get messy! We will have splatter painting, tie dye, water games, digging, mud and so much more. PLUS! It’s a foam party! Wear clothes that can get messy.
During the finale party, we also will raffle off all our summer reading prizes. Remember! All reading logs are due by 6 p.m. July 17.

Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
270-887-4262
info@hccpl.org
http://hccpl.org
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
1101 Bethel Street
Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4262
https://hccpl.org/