HCCPL Summer Reading Program Finale Party
HCCPL Summer Reading Program Finale Party
Let’s get messy! We will have splatter painting, tie dye, water games, digging, mud and so much more. PLUS! It’s a foam party! Wear clothes that can get messy.
During the finale party, we also will raffle off all our summer reading prizes. Remember! All reading logs are due by 6 p.m. July 17.
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
270-887-4262
info@hccpl.org
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
1101 Bethel StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4262