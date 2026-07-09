HCCPL Tall Tales, Tiny Heroes Puppet Show
HCCPL Tall Tales, Tiny Heroes Puppet Show
Laugh along with the outrageous tale of the Ugly Duckling (who suspiciously looks like a dinosaur), the madcap adventures of the Tiger and the Mouse, and the zany antics of Rumpelstiltskin! The show also features interactive sing-alongs and humorous water buffalo jokes.
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
270-887-4262
info@hccpl.org
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
1101 Bethel StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4262