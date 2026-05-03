HCCPL The Fourth Trimester
HCCPL The Fourth Trimester
This is a casual gathering for new parents and caregivers.
> Babies welcome (fussy moments and diaper changes included!)
> No pressure, no agenda — just a welcoming space to connect, learn and share.
>Open to new parents and caregivers of all ages.
>Group meets the 2nd Monday of each month.
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Mon, 11 May 2026
Event Supported By
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
270-887-4262
info@hccpl.org
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
1101 Bethel StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4262