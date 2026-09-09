HCCPL The Village: Connecting and Supporting Parents
HCCPL The Village: Connecting and Supporting Parents
They say it takes a village! This group is a space to share and connect with fellow parents and caregivers.
The Village meets 10-11 a.m. the second Monday of each month. Meetings are at Hopkinsville-Christian Co. Public Library, 1101 Bethel St.
September’s meeting is Sept. 14.
This program is in partnership with Christian County Health Department.
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Mon, 14 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
270-887-4262
info@hccpl.org
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
1101 Bethel StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4262