HCCPL Yarn and Yap
HCCPL Yarn and Yap
You’ve got projects you want to work on, and we’ve got the space for you to use!
-Tables to spread out as needed
-Climate controlled environment
-Can be quiet or chatty! Bring headphones to catch up on your favorite shows or listen to an audiobook.
-Most importantly — we have snacks. We’ve got all kinds of K-cups and cookies for an evening pick-me-up.
-Plus! Shehan and Mari-Alice are on hand to help as needed. Between the two of them, they have a reasonable amount of experience with crocheting, knitting, cross stitch, sewing, and a teeny tiny little bit of embroidery.
Yarn and Yap meets at 5 p.m. Thursdays at Hopkinsville-Christian Co. Public Library. They meet upstairs. Elevator access is available.
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
Every week through Aug 27, 2026.
Thursday: 05:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Thursday: 05:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Event Supported By
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
270-887-4262
info@hccpl.org
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
1101 Bethel StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4262