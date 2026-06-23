HCCPL Yarn and Yap

You’ve got projects you want to work on, and we’ve got the space for you to use!

-Tables to spread out as needed

-Climate controlled environment

-Can be quiet or chatty! Bring headphones to catch up on your favorite shows or listen to an audiobook.

-Most importantly — we have snacks. We’ve got all kinds of K-cups and cookies for an evening pick-me-up.

-Plus! Shehan and Mari-Alice are on hand to help as needed. Between the two of them, they have a reasonable amount of experience with crocheting, knitting, cross stitch, sewing, and a teeny tiny little bit of embroidery.

Yarn and Yap meets at 5 p.m. Thursdays at Hopkinsville-Christian Co. Public Library. They meet upstairs. Elevator access is available.

