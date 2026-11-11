HCCPL Young Makers Market

Calling all young creators, now open to grades K-12! Join us at the Young Makers Market on November 19, 2026, from 10:00 to 11:30 AM at the Hopkinsville-Christian County Library.

Do you have something you’ve designed, crafted, or created? Are you ready to interact with customers and earn real money for your products?

Step 1: Apply for a vendor booth

Step 2: Create your products

Step 3: Sell to the community at the Young Makers Market!

Apply now at commonwealthacademyky.org/pages/events. For any questions, email Tori Samuels at tsamuels@commonwealthacademyky.org. Let’s celebrate creativity and community! @Hopkinsville-Christian County Library Central Library

