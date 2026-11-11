HCCPL Young Makers Market
HCCPL Young Makers Market
Calling all young creators, now open to grades K-12! Join us at the Young Makers Market on November 19, 2026, from 10:00 to 11:30 AM at the Hopkinsville-Christian County Library.
Do you have something you’ve designed, crafted, or created? Are you ready to interact with customers and earn real money for your products?
Step 1: Apply for a vendor booth
Step 2: Create your products
Step 3: Sell to the community at the Young Makers Market!
Apply now at commonwealthacademyky.org/pages/events. For any questions, email Tori Samuels at tsamuels@commonwealthacademyky.org. Let’s celebrate creativity and community! @Hopkinsville-Christian County Library Central Library
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
270-887-4262
info@hccpl.org
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
1101 Bethel StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4262