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HCMPL Prosody Club

HCMPL Prosody Club

The Prosody Club meets the second Thursday of every month @ 12:30pm.

If you enjoy hearing poetry, writing poetry, reading poetry, discussing poets, and/or sharing poetry, this club is for you!
Bring your lunch & join us!

Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library
12:30 PM - 01:30 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library
270-825-2680
library@publiclibrary.org
http://www.publiclibrary.org
Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library
425 E. Center Street
Madisonville, Kentucky
270-825-2680
library@publiclibrary.org
http://www.publiclibrary.org