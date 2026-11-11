HCMPL Prosody Club
HCMPL Prosody Club
The Prosody Club meets the second Thursday of every month @ 12:30pm.
If you enjoy hearing poetry, writing poetry, reading poetry, discussing poets, and/or sharing poetry, this club is for you!
Bring your lunch & join us!
Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library
12:30 PM - 01:30 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library
270-825-2680
library@publiclibrary.org
Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library
425 E. Center StreetMadisonville, Kentucky
270-825-2680
library@publiclibrary.org