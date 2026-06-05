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Hiring Event for Special Education Teachers

Hiring Event for Special Education Teachers

Calling all aspiring Special Education Teachers!

Looking for a meaningful career where you can make a lasting impact on students’ lives? Join Christian County Public Schools at our Special Education Teacher Hiring Event!

Sponsoring tuition for individuals who hold a bachelor’s degree and want to earn a master’s degree in Special Education
Learn about career opportunities with CCPS
Meet with our Special Education leadership team
Discover how you can make a difference every day

Thursday, June 11
1:00–4:00 PM
Christian County Public Schools Board Office
400 Glass Avenue

Come speak with Corey Batey, Director of Special Education, and Bev Fort, Teacher Recruiter, to learn how you can begin your journey in Special Education.

Your future. Their future. Our community.

Christian County Board of Education
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Christian County Schools
Christian County Board of Education
200 Glass Avenue
Hopkinsville, Kentucky