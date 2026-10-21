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History on Tap: From Soldier to Settler- Christian County’s Revolutionary War Soldiers

History on Tap: From Soldier to Settler- Christian County’s Revolutionary War Soldiers

The Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County invites you to our next History on Tap on Thursday, October 22 at 6:30pm at Hopkinsville Brewing Company. Local genealogist and historian Yvette Holmes will present “From Soldier to Settler: Christian County’s Revolutionary War Soldiers.”

Holmes has performed extensive research on men who served in the American Revolution then moved west to make their home in a young Christian County. Focusing on individual stories, she has developed a narrative of early local history that connects us to a larger American story.

History on Tap is a free series that seeks to share local history in a relaxed, fun setting. Programs are typically held on the last Thursday of the month at 6:30pm at Hopkinsville Brewing Company.

Hopkinsville Brewing Company
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County
(270) 887-4270
http://www.museumsofhopkinsville.org/
Hopkinsville Brewing Company
102 East 5th St
Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42241
http://www.hopkinsvillebrewingcompany.com