Homeplace Working Farms Trade Fair

This Labor Day weekend celebrate the hard labor and hand work skills of our ancestors. Visit this weekend with local traditional trades and craft people as they share their skills and knowledge of these lost folk arts.

If you are interested in having a booth at the annual Trades Fair email: sshakleford@friendsoflbl.org

See our list of vendors!

-Bramble & Bee (Honey and Bee Products - Sunday only)

-Brent McKinney (stone cutter and copper jewelry)

-Caleb Coots (music - Saturday Only)

-Daily Bread Milling (flour)

-Hoptown Foods (Food Truck)

-James Keeling (wood carvings)

-Lee Family Farm & Petting Zoo (Saturday only)

-Liz & the Amish (baked goods and root beer - Sunday Only)

-Pettygrew Grist Mill (grits and milling demonstrations)

-Shades Ridge Farm (goats milk soap)

-Tammy Trawick (baked goods)

-Tennessee River Artist Blacksmith Association (blacksmithing demonstrations)

Admission: $9 ages 16+, $7 ages 5-15, 4 and under are free

