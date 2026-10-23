Hope Calloway Christmas Eve Service: No Room in the Inn

Hosted by Hope Calloway and sponsored by local churches. Hope Calloway invites the community of Murray-Calloway County to join us for a special night of worship at Central Park on Dec 24 at 9:00PM.

We invited you to come as you are- bring your blankets or chairs. During the service a benefit offering will be received benefitting Need Line, Angels Attic, and Hope Calloway. There will be an option to give in person or online.

RSVP by December 24 to attend in person or via livestream at

https://givebutter.com/HopeCallowayChristmasEve