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Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library Silent Read or Write

Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library Silent Read or Write

Do you find it hard to set aside time for yourself? Us too!!

Join us Saturday, August 22nd for two hours of uninterrupted quiet time.

Find a quiet spot in the library to read, listen to your audiobook, sketch, or work on a story. Bring a blanket or pillow if you’d like!

Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library
270-825-2680
library@publiclibrary.org
http://www.publiclibrary.org
Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library
425 E. Center Street
Madisonville, Kentucky
270-825-2680
library@publiclibrary.org
http://www.publiclibrary.org