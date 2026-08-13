Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library Silent Read or Write
Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library Silent Read or Write
Do you find it hard to set aside time for yourself? Us too!!
Join us Saturday, August 22nd for two hours of uninterrupted quiet time.
Find a quiet spot in the library to read, listen to your audiobook, sketch, or work on a story. Bring a blanket or pillow if you’d like!
Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library
270-825-2680
library@publiclibrary.org
Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library
425 E. Center StreetMadisonville, Kentucky
270-825-2680
library@publiclibrary.org