Hopkinsville Art Guild Beginning Painting Workshop
Hopkinsville Art Guild Beginning Painting Workshop
Registration deadline- November 3rd.
Want to learn to create an atmospheric waterfall painting using vibrant colors and playful brush work in oil or acrylic paint? Join us for a fun, relaxing morning of creating a piece of art.
Free for Hopkinsville Art Guild members. $35 for non-members. $15 for students. Payable at workshop. Questions? 270-886-3776 or info@hopkinsvilleartguild.org
Register online at https://hopkinsvilleartguild.org
First Presbyterian Church
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Hopkinsville Art Guild
270-962-7307
First Presbyterian Church
303 E. 9th StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky