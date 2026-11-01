© 2026
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hopkinsville Art Guild Beginning Painting Workshop

Hopkinsville Art Guild Beginning Painting Workshop

Registration deadline- November 3rd.

Want to learn to create an atmospheric waterfall painting using vibrant colors and playful brush work in oil or acrylic paint? Join us for a fun, relaxing morning of creating a piece of art.

Free for Hopkinsville Art Guild members. $35 for non-members. $15 for students. Payable at workshop. Questions? 270-886-3776 or info@hopkinsvilleartguild.org

Register online at https://hopkinsvilleartguild.org

First Presbyterian Church
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Hopkinsville Art Guild
270-962-7307
https://hopkinsvilleartguild.org/
First Presbyterian Church
303 E. 9th Street
Hopkinsville, Kentucky