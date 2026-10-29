Hopkinsville Art Guild Tea Party
Hopkinsville Art Guild Tea Party
The Hopkinsville Art Guild hosts a delightful tea party on Wednesday, December 9, from 12 to 1 pm at the Pennyroyal Area Museum. Jon Prudhome will provide live Christmas music. Attendance is free but registration is required by December 5 at www.hopkinsvilleartguild.org.
Pennyroyal Area Museum
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 9 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Hopkinsville Art Guild
270-962-7307
Pennyroyal Area Museum
217 E. 9th StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4270