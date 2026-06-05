Hopkinsville-Christian County YMCA Pickleball Tournament
Hopkinsville-Christian County YMCA Pickleball Tournament
The YMCA is excited to announce that we will be having a Pickleball Camp June 15th – June 19th for ages 8-12. Spots are limited so make sure to sign up today.
The camp is coached by Ronnie and Diane Davis and Phylip Huddleston.
Register online or at our welcome center.
Registration ends June 8th.
Hopkinsville Christian County YMCA
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM, every day through Jun 19, 2026.
Event Supported By
Hopkinsville Christian County YMCA
270-887-5382
Hopkinsville Christian County YMCA
7805 Eagle WayHopkinsville , Kentucky 42240
270-887-5382