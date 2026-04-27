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Hopkinsville City Council Meeting

Hopkinsville City Council Meeting

All meetings begin at 6:00 PM unless otherwise noted here. Meetings are held in the Council Chamber on the first floor of the Hopkinsville Municipal Center at 715 South Virginia Street. Meetings are broadcast live on YouTube and by tuning to City TV on Spectrum Cable Channel 376.

City of Hopkinsville Municipal Building
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 5 May 2026

Event Supported By

City of Hopkinsville
City of Hopkinsville Municipal Building
715 S. Virginia Street
Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-985-1210