Hopkinsville Mayor Town Hall: Small Business Listening Session

Calling all small business owners, entrepreneurs, and community members!

Join the Hopkinsville Small Business Commission for the Mayor’s Town Hall Small Business Listening Session on May 11 at 12:00 PM.

This open public forum is an opportunity for small business owners to:

Ask questions

Share concerns and ideas

Connect with city leadership

Leave with answers and resources

We want to hear directly from our local business community about opportunities, challenges, and ways we can continue building a stronger Hopkinsville together.

