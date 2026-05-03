Hopkinsville Mayor Town Hall: Small Business Listening Session
Hopkinsville Mayor Town Hall: Small Business Listening Session
Calling all small business owners, entrepreneurs, and community members!
Join the Hopkinsville Small Business Commission for the Mayor’s Town Hall Small Business Listening Session on May 11 at 12:00 PM.
This open public forum is an opportunity for small business owners to:
Ask questions
Share concerns and ideas
Connect with city leadership
Leave with answers and resources
We want to hear directly from our local business community about opportunities, challenges, and ways we can continue building a stronger Hopkinsville together.
City of Hopkinsville Municipal Building
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Mon, 11 May 2026
Event Supported By
City of Hopkinsville
City of Hopkinsville Municipal Building
715 S. Virginia StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-985-1210