Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Squealin’ on the Square

CALLING ALL PITMASTERS, SMOKERS, GRILL GURUS & BBQ LEGENDS!

Think your ribs can rule the smoker?

Got brisket that brings tears of joy?

Then it’s time to prove it at the in downtown Hopkinsville on Friday, June 12th!

Cash prizes

Trophies

BBQ bragging rights for an entire year

Up to 12 teams will fire up the smokers and battle it out all day at Founders Square for BBQ glory! Then at 6 PM, the public gets to taste the award-winning goodness and enjoy an evening of food, fun, and downtown entertainment as we tie in another fabulous Hoptown Nighf

