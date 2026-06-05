Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Squealin’ on the Square
Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Squealin’ on the Square
CALLING ALL PITMASTERS, SMOKERS, GRILL GURUS & BBQ LEGENDS!
Think your ribs can rule the smoker?
Got brisket that brings tears of joy?
Then it’s time to prove it at the in downtown Hopkinsville on Friday, June 12th!
Cash prizes
Trophies
BBQ bragging rights for an entire year
Up to 12 teams will fire up the smokers and battle it out all day at Founders Square for BBQ glory! Then at 6 PM, the public gets to taste the award-winning goodness and enjoy an evening of food, fun, and downtown entertainment as we tie in another fabulous Hoptown Nighf
Hopkinsville Founders Square
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Hopkinsville Parks & Recreation
270-887-4290
info-parks-and-rec@hopkinsvilleky.us
Hopkinsville Founders Square
Corner of 9th and MainHopkinsville, Kentucky