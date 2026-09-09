Hopkinsville Summer Salute

FRIDAY NIGHT = PARTY NIGHT AT SUMMER SALUTE!

We’re kicking off the weekend with a night made for singing, dancing and having a GOOD time!

6 PM – The ’77 Experience

Rock, pop, country, disco and plenty of crowd favorites!

8 PM – Hollywood Swinging

A tribute to the legendary Kool & The Gang!

Get ready for favorites like “Celebration,” “Ladies Night,” “Get Down On It” and “Jungle Boogie.”

And yep… IT’S FREE!

Friday, September 11

Downtown Hopkinsville

Bring the crew and start your Summer Salute weekend with us!

https://bit.ly/4g4e7jz

SATURDAY NIGHT, SEPTEMBER 12TH IS GOING TO BE HUGE IN HOPTOWN!

Country music star CHRIS JANSON is coming to Downtown Hopkinsville for Summer Salute 2026!

You know the songs…

“Buy Me A Boat”

“Fix A Drink”

“Good Vibes”

“Done”

“All I Need Is You”

And the best part? THE CONCERT IS FREE!

6 PM – Harper Grace

8 PM – Chris Janson

Saturday, September 12

Downtown Hopkinsville

Come early, enjoy the festival and stick around for one incredible Saturday night!

https://bit.ly/4g4e7jz