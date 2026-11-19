Walkers, runners, joggers, skaters, bikers and even four-legged friends on leashes are invited to take part in the annual 3.1-mile Turkey Trot. Participants of all ages and paces are welcome, making this a fun Thanksgiving tradition for the entire family. The race will begin at 8:00 a.m.

The Turkey Trot remains a free, non-competitive and non-timed event, welcoming approximately 1,200–1,500 participants each year. All participants are asked to register online prior to race day, even if they do not plan to purchase a race shirt.

This year, participants will also have the option to purchase a commemorative Turkey Trot race shirt for $30. Proceeds from shirt sales will benefit the Hopkinsville Greenway Rail Trail, which serves as part of the Turkey Trot racecourse.

