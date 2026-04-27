Hopkinsville Yoga in the Park
Hopkinsville Yoga in the Park
Breathe in, stress out
You’ll find your happy place flowing through sun salutations under the open sky. There’s something magical about feeling the grass under your mat, the breeze on your face, and the sound of birds instead of phone notifications.
Who’s joining us for the next Yoga in the Park on May 2nd?
West 18th Street Park
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 2 May 2026
Event Supported By
Hopkinsville Parks & Recreation
270-887-4290
info-parks-and-rec@hopkinsvilleky.us
West 18th Street Park
205 West 18th StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky