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Hopkinsville Yoga in the Park

Hopkinsville Yoga in the Park

Breathe in, stress out

You’ll find your happy place flowing through sun salutations under the open sky. There’s something magical about feeling the grass under your mat, the breeze on your face, and the sound of birds instead of phone notifications.

Who’s joining us for the next Yoga in the Park on May 2nd?

West 18th Street Park
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 2 May 2026

Event Supported By

Hopkinsville Parks & Recreation
270-887-4290
info-parks-and-rec@hopkinsvilleky.us
http://www.hoptownrec.com
West 18th Street Park
205 West 18th Street
Hopkinsville, Kentucky