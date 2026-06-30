© 2026
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hopkinsville Yoga in the Park

Hopkinsville Yoga in the Park

Let the outdoors reset your soul this coming Independence Day
There’s a special kind of peace that comes from stretching beneath the sky, feeling the ground support you, and tuning into the sounds of nature.
Come join our next Yoga in the Park on July 4th — your mind and body will thank you!

Virginia Park
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Hopkinsville Parks & Recreation
270-887-4290
info-parks-and-rec@hopkinsvilleky.us
http://www.hoptownrec.com
Virginia Park
Corner of E. 9th Street and S. Campbell
Hopkinsville, Kentucky