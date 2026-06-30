Hopkinsville Yoga in the Park
Hopkinsville Yoga in the Park
Let the outdoors reset your soul this coming Independence Day
There’s a special kind of peace that comes from stretching beneath the sky, feeling the ground support you, and tuning into the sounds of nature.
Come join our next Yoga in the Park on July 4th — your mind and body will thank you!
Virginia Park
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Hopkinsville Parks & Recreation
270-887-4290
info-parks-and-rec@hopkinsvilleky.us
Virginia Park
Corner of E. 9th Street and S. CampbellHopkinsville, Kentucky