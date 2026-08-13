Hopkinsville's 2nd Annual Block Party

Are you ready?!

The 2nd Annual Downtown Block Party is taking over the Downtown Entertainment District on Saturday, August 22 from 5–9 PM!

FREE Live Music

Bike Night (to honor Brandon Oldham)

Car Show

Amazing Food

Drinks

Entertainment throughout downtown

Bring your friends, your family, your motorcycle, your classic car—or just yourself—and enjoy an evening celebrating our community!

Downtown Hopkinsville

FREE Admission

