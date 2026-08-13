Hopkinsville's 2nd Annual Block Party
Hopkinsville's 2nd Annual Block Party
Are you ready?!
The 2nd Annual Downtown Block Party is taking over the Downtown Entertainment District on Saturday, August 22 from 5–9 PM!
FREE Live Music
Bike Night (to honor Brandon Oldham)
Car Show
Amazing Food
Drinks
Entertainment throughout downtown
Bring your friends, your family, your motorcycle, your classic car—or just yourself—and enjoy an evening celebrating our community!
Downtown Hopkinsville
FREE Admission
Downtown Hopkinsville
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
City of Hopkinsville
Downtown Hopkinsville