© 2026
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hopkinsville's 2nd Annual Block Party

Hopkinsville's 2nd Annual Block Party

Are you ready?!

The 2nd Annual Downtown Block Party is taking over the Downtown Entertainment District on Saturday, August 22 from 5–9 PM!

FREE Live Music
Bike Night (to honor Brandon Oldham)
Car Show
Amazing Food
Drinks
Entertainment throughout downtown

Bring your friends, your family, your motorcycle, your classic car—or just yourself—and enjoy an evening celebrating our community!

Downtown Hopkinsville
FREE Admission

Downtown Hopkinsville
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

City of Hopkinsville
Downtown Hopkinsville