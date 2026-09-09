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Hoptown Makers’ Market

Hoptown Makers’ Market

The Hoptown Makers’ Market is making a return this September… and we can’t wait to see you!

Join us again for a day full of shopping small, eating good, and memory making!

Date: Sunday, September 13th, 2026
Time: 12:00PM – 4:00 PM
Location: 110 John Rives Road, Hopkinsville, KY
$3 entry per person (12 and under free) CASH OR CARD!

Check out our page to see all of the vendors who will be joining us for this event— you don’t want to miss this.

The Silo
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

City of Hopkinsville
The Silo
110 John Rives Road
Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-632-6230