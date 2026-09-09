The Hoptown Makers’ Market is making a return this September… and we can’t wait to see you!

Join us again for a day full of shopping small, eating good, and memory making!

Date: Sunday, September 13th, 2026

Time: 12:00PM – 4:00 PM

Location: 110 John Rives Road, Hopkinsville, KY

$3 entry per person (12 and under free) CASH OR CARD!

Check out our page to see all of the vendors who will be joining us for this event— you don’t want to miss this.