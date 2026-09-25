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Hotel Metropolitan Ghost Hunt & Overnight VIP

Hotel Metropolitan Ghost Hunt & Overnight VIP

Built as a haven for African American travelers during segregation, the Hotel Metropolitan welcomed guests including Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald and Thurgood Marshall. Today visitors and investigators report phantom music in the Purple Room, voices captured on EVP and shadow figures on the staircases. Join Haunted Rooms America for a guided paranormal investigation of this landmark, with professional equipment provided. The Ghost Hunt Only ticket runs 8PM to 2AM, and the Overnight VIP package for two includes a queen room and extended investigation time. Ages 18 and over, or 16-17 with a responsible adult. Tickets are limited.

Hotel Metropolitan
$129 per person. Overnight VIP for two from $399.
08:00 PM - 02:00 AM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hotel Metropolitan
270-443-7918
dobs@bellsouth.net
https://www.facebook.com/quiltshowatthemetro18
Hotel Metropolitan
724 Oscar Cross Avenue
Paducah, Kentucky 42003
(270) 443-7918
dobs@bellsouth.net
https://www.facebook.com/quiltshowatthemetro18