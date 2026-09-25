Hotel Metropolitan Ghost Hunt & Overnight VIP

Built as a haven for African American travelers during segregation, the Hotel Metropolitan welcomed guests including Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald and Thurgood Marshall. Today visitors and investigators report phantom music in the Purple Room, voices captured on EVP and shadow figures on the staircases. Join Haunted Rooms America for a guided paranormal investigation of this landmark, with professional equipment provided. The Ghost Hunt Only ticket runs 8PM to 2AM, and the Overnight VIP package for two includes a queen room and extended investigation time. Ages 18 and over, or 16-17 with a responsible adult. Tickets are limited.