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Hotel Metropolitan Welcome Home Fish Fry & Executive Director Introduction

Hotel Metropolitan Welcome Home Fish Fry & Executive Director Introduction

Join us for an unforgettable afternoon to meet our new Executive Director, Dr. MarTeze Hammonds, while enjoying delicious catfish with all the fixings, homemade dessert, and sweet tea as you discover the rich history of the Hotel Metropolitan and hear the exciting vision and future plans for the treasured historic landmark.

Hotel Metropolitan
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Hotel Metropolitan
270-443-7918
dobs@bellsouth.net
https://www.facebook.com/quiltshowatthemetro18
Hotel Metropolitan
724 Oscar Cross Avenue
Paducah, Kentucky 42003
(270) 443-7918
dobs@bellsouth.net
https://www.facebook.com/quiltshowatthemetro18