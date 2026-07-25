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HRCHCC Gathered in Love: Heritage Dinner and Awards

HRCHCC Gathered in Love: Heritage Dinner and Awards

Join us for a soul food dinner celebrating those who helped shape our community!

Where and when? Sunday, Aug 2, 2-4 PM at Virginia Street Baptist Church.

Get your tickets now at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1992512880663?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Presented by Human Rights Commission Hopkinsville-Christian County & Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County

Virginia Street Baptist Church
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 2 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Human Rights Commission Hopkinsville-Christian County
(270) 887-4010
hrc@hopkinsvilleky.us
http://hoptown.org/hrc
Virginia Street Baptist Church
210 S. Virginia Street
Hopkinsville, Kentucky
270-885-8338