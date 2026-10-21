Human Trafficking 101
Human Trafficking 101
Join us this Saturday, October 24, at Lane Tabernacle Church for a free session on Human Trafficking and learn how to protect yourself, your children, and your community from child exploitation.
10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
October 24, 2026
Lane Tabernacle Church
109 S Vine Street
Lane Tabernacle CME Church
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Christian County Health Department
270-887-4160
Lane Tabernacle CME Church
109 S. Vine StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky