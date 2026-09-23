Humane Society of Calloway County Match Wits for Whiskers
Humane Society of Calloway County Match Wits for Whiskers
Trivia night fundraiser for the Humane Society of Calloway County. Popcorn and water included, soft drinks and bottled water available for purchase.
Teams up to 10 people. Cash prize for the winning team. Doors open at 6:30, event starts at 7:00.
Weaks Community Center
$15.00
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Humane Society of Calloway County
270-759-1884
humanesociety@murray-ky.net
Weaks Community Center
607 Poplar StreetMurray, Kentucky 42071