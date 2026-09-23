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Humane Society of Calloway County Match Wits for Whiskers

Humane Society of Calloway County Match Wits for Whiskers

Trivia night fundraiser for the Humane Society of Calloway County. Popcorn and water included, soft drinks and bottled water available for purchase.

Teams up to 10 people. Cash prize for the winning team. Doors open at 6:30, event starts at 7:00.

Weaks Community Center
$15.00
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Humane Society of Calloway County
270-759-1884
humanesociety@murray-ky.net
http://www.ForThePets.org
Weaks Community Center
607 Poplar Street
Murray, Kentucky 42071