Independence Day at the Martin Area Farmers Market

Come to the Martin Area Farmers market with 35+ vendors on Saturdays. Customers have two chances to win one of our beautiful Farmers Market Vendor Harvest Baskets, generously filled with locally grown and handcrafted products donated from Martin Farmers Market vendors. Drawings will be held at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Children and adults can earn free produce through our Market Mile and Power of Produce (PoP) Kids Club programs! Adults ages 18 and older can earn a $3 produce token by participating in the Market Mile and youth ages 0–18 can earn a $3 produce token by participating in this week's Kids PoP Club activity. Stop by the Market Manager booth for details and participation information.

