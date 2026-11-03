Janice Mason Art Museum Creative Strength Training
Janice Mason Art Museum Creative Strength Training
Creative Strength Training for grades 9-12, Friday, Nov. 27, 12-3 p.m. The cost is $20. Strengthen your drawing, painting (acrylic), and color-mixing skills. All levels are welcome, and we will provide supplies.
Sign up at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/creative-strength-training-for-students-in-grades-9--12
Janice Mason Art Museum
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Janice Mason Art Museum
j.secor@moreheadstate.edu