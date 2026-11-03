Janice Mason Art Museum Festival of Trees

The Festival of Trees runs Dec. 5, 2026, to Jan. 2, 2027. Come experience the magic of the season at The Festival of Trees! Enjoy the beautiful sights, twinkling lights, and festive sounds that make this time of year so special. Join us in celebrating the wonder and warmth of the holidays! The opening reception will be held Dec. 6, 4-6 PM. During the reception, children can make free ornaments.

Thank you to Cadiz -Trigg County Tourism Commission for sponsoring this event.

