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Janice Mason Art Museum Pysanky/Batik Eggs for Beginners

Janice Mason Art Museum Pysanky/Batik Eggs for Beginners

Pysanky/Batik Eggs for Beginners will be Saturday, December 12, 11 AM-3 PM. Explore the Ukrainian art of pysanky as you learn, step by step, to create batik-decorated eggs using wax, dye, and simple tools. No prior art experience required. Guided by an experienced instructor, you'll practice traditional patterns, experiment with color, and leave with at least one finished egg.

Sign up at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/pysankybatik-eggs-for-beginners-class

Janice Mason Art Museum
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Janice Mason Art Museum
j.secor@moreheadstate.edu
Janice Mason Art Museum
71 Main Street
Cadiz, Kentucky 42211
270-522-9056
http://jmam.org/