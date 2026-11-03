Janice Mason Art Museum Pysanky/Batik Eggs for Beginners

Pysanky/Batik Eggs for Beginners will be Saturday, December 12, 11 AM-3 PM. Explore the Ukrainian art of pysanky as you learn, step by step, to create batik-decorated eggs using wax, dye, and simple tools. No prior art experience required. Guided by an experienced instructor, you'll practice traditional patterns, experiment with color, and leave with at least one finished egg.

Sign up at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/pysankybatik-eggs-for-beginners-class