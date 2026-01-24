Kentucky Comedy Festival (Headlined by Dale Jones)

Join us for the Kentucky Comedy Festival Summer Series show on Friday, July 17, 20265 at Wrather Hall in Murray, Kentucky headlined by the hilarious Dale Jones, who is one of America's top headlining stand-up comedians and returns to Murray after a sold out show in 2025 that had audiences laughing all night! Featuring for Dale are Kentucky natives Jodi White and Jeremiah Martin! This is going to be a fantastic show headlined by the amazing Dale Jones who has over 1 Million social media followers and leaves his audiences laughing all night long!

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