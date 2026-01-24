Kentucky Comedy Festival (Headlined by Jeff Allen)

Don't miss the hilarious Jeff Allen as he returns to the Kentucky Comedy Festival on Saturday, July 18, 2026 at Wrather Hall at Murray State University in Murray! Show time is 7:00 p.m. Jeff had audiences rolling in Paducah last Summer, so don't miss out on his new tour. Jeff has over 1 Million social media followers and has been featured on ABC, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Comedy Central, Dry Bar Comedy and more! Joining Jeff will be the hilarious Jake Hovis, who is a Kentucky native from Louisville and making his second appearance at the Kentucky Comedy Festival.

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