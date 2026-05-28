Kentucky woodland owners looking to better care for their land will have a chance this summer to learn from forestry and natural resources professionals through the 2026 Kentucky Woodland Owners Short Course.

The Department of Forestry and Natural Resources (FNR) created the Woodland Owners Short Course to help woodland owners understand those benefits and manage their land according to their goals. The course is designed for woodland owners, families, farmers and anyone interested in learning how to make Kentucky woodlands healthier, more productive and better suited for wildlife, timber, recreation and long-term stewardship.

The 2026 program begins online with seven webinars, scheduled from 7-8:30 p.m. ET, June 2-23. Recordings of each webinar will be available to registered participants.

June 2: Why and How to Manage Your Woodlands/Tree ID

June 4: Comprehensive Woodland Management

June 9: White Oak Management and White Oak App

June 11: Wildlife Management in Kentucky

June 16: Woodlands and Water Quality

June 18: Woodland Health

June 23: Woodland Owner Related Organizations and Programs

Participants may choose an online-only option or combine the webinar series with one of two in-person field sessions and a regional Woodland Owner Resource Extravaganza. Field sessions are scheduled for July 18 in Fleming County and Aug. 8 in Caldwell County.

The field sessions allow participants to see woodland management practices in person and meet representatives from organizations that support Kentucky landowners. The Resource Extravaganza brings together agencies, associations and professionals who can answer questions about forestry, wildlife, conservation programs, timber, tree health and other woodland topics.

The online-only registration fee is $10 per person. Registration for the webinar series plus one field session is $30 for a single participant or $45 for a couple.

Those interested may register online: Kentucky Woodland Owners Short Course.

