Kick Off LTAMF: Student Art, Music & Meet Louis Michot

The Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau, in partnership with Paducah School of Art & Design and the Lower Town Arts & Music Festival, invites you to kick off LTAMF 2026 at one of the neighborhood's creative landmarks!

Come celebrate student artwork, meet Louis, and enjoy light refreshments before a full weekend of music and art in Lower Town.

Louis Michot, Grammy-winning fiddle player of Lost Bayou Ramblers, is in Paducah this week as part of the CVB's Visiting Artist Program.

Free and open to the public!

Learn more about LTAMF: https://www.paducah.travel/.../lower-town-arts-music.../

