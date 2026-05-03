Kick Off LTAMF: Student Art, Music & Meet Louis Michot
Kick Off LTAMF: Student Art, Music & Meet Louis Michot
The Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau, in partnership with Paducah School of Art & Design and the Lower Town Arts & Music Festival, invites you to kick off LTAMF 2026 at one of the neighborhood's creative landmarks!
Come celebrate student artwork, meet Louis, and enjoy light refreshments before a full weekend of music and art in Lower Town.
Louis Michot, Grammy-winning fiddle player of Lost Bayou Ramblers, is in Paducah this week as part of the CVB's Visiting Artist Program.
Free and open to the public!
Learn more about LTAMF: https://www.paducah.travel/.../lower-town-arts-music.../
Paducah School of Art & Design
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Wed, 6 May 2026
Event Supported By
Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau
1-800-PADUCAH (723-8224)
info@paducah.travel
Paducah School of Art & Design
905 Harrison StreetPaducah, Kentucky 42001
270-408-4278