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Latifah Saafir: Half Rectangle Triangle Design School

Latifah Saafir: Half Rectangle Triangle Design School

In this immersive three-day workshop, you’ll master the techniques for cutting, sewing, and trimming perfect HRTs — then discover just how limitless they are as a design tool. You’ll build a “design vocabulary” of HRT-based blocks and explore how color, scale, and proportion transform them into show-stopping quilts. With plenty of guided design play, you’ll experiment on the design wall, sketch layouts, and scale your ideas into a finished quilt top that’s uniquely your own.

National Quilt Museum
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jul 25, 2026.

Event Supported By

The National Quilt Museum
(270) 442-8856
info@quiltmuseum.org
http://www.quiltmuseum.org/
National Quilt Museum
215 Jefferson Street
Paducah, Kentucky 42001
(270) 442-8856
info@quiltmuseum.org
http://www.quiltmuseum.org/