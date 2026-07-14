Latifah Saafir: Half Rectangle Triangle Design School
Latifah Saafir: Half Rectangle Triangle Design School
In this immersive three-day workshop, you’ll master the techniques for cutting, sewing, and trimming perfect HRTs — then discover just how limitless they are as a design tool. You’ll build a “design vocabulary” of HRT-based blocks and explore how color, scale, and proportion transform them into show-stopping quilts. With plenty of guided design play, you’ll experiment on the design wall, sketch layouts, and scale your ideas into a finished quilt top that’s uniquely your own.
National Quilt Museum
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jul 25, 2026.
Event Supported By
The National Quilt Museum
(270) 442-8856
info@quiltmuseum.org
National Quilt Museum
215 Jefferson StreetPaducah, Kentucky 42001
(270) 442-8856
info@quiltmuseum.org