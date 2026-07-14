Latifah Saafir: Half Rectangle Triangle Design School

In this immersive three-day workshop, you’ll master the techniques for cutting, sewing, and trimming perfect HRTs — then discover just how limitless they are as a design tool. You’ll build a “design vocabulary” of HRT-based blocks and explore how color, scale, and proportion transform them into show-stopping quilts. With plenty of guided design play, you’ll experiment on the design wall, sketch layouts, and scale your ideas into a finished quilt top that’s uniquely your own.