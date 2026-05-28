Liz’s Barn Quilts Paint Party
Liz’s Barn Quilts Paint Party
Grab your friends and join us for a Paint Party with Liz’s Barn Quilts!
*this class is currently FULL*
June 2, 2026
9AM – 3PM
Graves County Extension Office
Must be paid in full by May 2nd
Space is limited, call 270-247-2334 to reserve your spot or direct message us with the size + design choice you want!
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Tue, 2 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
4200 State Route 45 NMayfield , Kentucky 42066
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu