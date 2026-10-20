Lower Town Wide Yard Sale
Lower Town Wide Yard Sale
THIS SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24! 8am-1pm
Lower Town Yard Sale! There will be yard sales set up at several residences throughout the town, central location being the Texaco Station at 700 Madison St, Paducah, KY 42001
Please share to spread the word!
(This is also the day of Etcetera Coffeehouse‘s 20th birthday party, so it’s a perfect day to come out and walk around Lower Town!!!)
Various locations
08:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Lower Town Neighborhood Association
mylowertown@gmail.com
Various locations