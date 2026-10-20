Lower Town Wide Yard Sale

THIS SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24! 8am-1pm

Lower Town Yard Sale! There will be yard sales set up at several residences throughout the town, central location being the Texaco Station at 700 Madison St, Paducah, KY 42001

Please share to spread the word!

(This is also the day of Etcetera Coffeehouse‘s 20th birthday party, so it’s a perfect day to come out and walk around Lower Town!!!)

