MAC Chili Cook-Off & Cornbread Challenge
MAC Chili Cook-Off & Cornbread Challenge
HOPKINSVILLE—GET READY TO BRING THE HEAT!
The 2026 MAC Battle of the Bowls Chili Cook-Off & Cornbread Challenge is taking over Founders Square on Saturday, October 24!
We’re talking bold flavors, serious competition, community bragging rights, and a $1,000 CASH TOP PRIZE!
Think your chili has what it takes? Assemble your team, fire up the pots, and come prove it! Active-duty military teams enter the chili competition FREE!
Public sampling begins at 4 PM
Single team booth: $95
Double team booth: $150
Cornbread Challenge: $20
Registration deadline: October 10
Whether you’re competing, sampling, or cheering on your favorite team, this is one showdown you do not want to miss!
Hopkinsville Founders Square
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Christian County Military Affairs Committee
https://www.christiancountychamber.com/pages/MilitaryAffairs
slane@christiancountychamber.com
Hopkinsville Founders Square
Corner of 9th and MainHopkinsville, Kentucky