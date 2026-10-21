MAC Chili Cook-Off & Cornbread Challenge

HOPKINSVILLE—GET READY TO BRING THE HEAT!

The 2026 MAC Battle of the Bowls Chili Cook-Off & Cornbread Challenge is taking over Founders Square on Saturday, October 24!

We’re talking bold flavors, serious competition, community bragging rights, and a $1,000 CASH TOP PRIZE!

Think your chili has what it takes? Assemble your team, fire up the pots, and come prove it! Active-duty military teams enter the chili competition FREE!

Public sampling begins at 4 PM

Single team booth: $95

Double team booth: $150

Cornbread Challenge: $20

Registration deadline: October 10

Whether you’re competing, sampling, or cheering on your favorite team, this is one showdown you do not want to miss!

