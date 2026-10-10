MAC Oktoberfest 2026

Oktoberfest at Maiden Alley Cinema

Raise a glass and celebrate fall at Maiden Alley Cinema’s annual Oktoberfest, happening Saturday, October 17th from 12–6 PM in downtown Paducah at the Market House Courtyard Theater and Maiden Alley Cinema!

Triple the fun this year! Oktoberfest, Cars & Guitars, and the American Bluegrass Classic all happen on the same day. Bavarian culture, classic cars, live music, and a marathon offer a chance to mix multiple experiences into one and make a full day of it!

Enjoy a full afternoon of Bavarian-inspired fun featuring:

Authentic Cuisine Provided by The WKCTC Culinary Program and Kevin’s Drunken Brats

Local Brews, Cider, Spirits, and Wine: Dry Ground Brewing, Paducah Beer Werks, Mooknjac Brewery, Yazoo, Brick River, Fancy Farm Winery, Ingram Distillery

Live Music All Day – Bronzfonz, Pity Thy Neighbors, Fate McAfee, Solid Rock ‘it Boosters

Festival Competitions – Cheer (or compete!) in the classic stein holding contest (children, women, and men) and the keg squat competition (women and men)

Activities for all ages!

Putt Putt Sponsored By Paducah Bank

Corn Hole

Kid-friendly movies all day

Gather your friends, raise your steins, and enjoy great food, great beer, and great music in the heart of Paducah!

