MAC Summer Stitchin' Series: A Movie with the Lights On!
MAC Summer Stitchin' Series: A Movie with the Lights On!
Join us for a cozy night at the movies… with your stitching in hand.
We’re hosting a movie at Maiden Alley Cinema for a special summer series where the lights stay up just enough for you to sew, stitch, knit, or crochet while you watch! Bring your current project and settle in for a relaxing, creative night out.
All handwork is welcome:
English Paper Piecing, quilting, binding, embroidery, cross stitch, knitting, crochet and more.
Ticket Price: $18
YOUR TICKET WILL INCLUDE:
$10 Gift Certificate for Paper Pieces® Shop
$5 off entry to the National Quilt Museum
Featured Films:
June 11th: Sabrina
July 16th: Dirty Dancing
August 6th: Steel Magnolias
This is your chance to slow down, connect, and enjoy a little “you time” in the middle of a busy summer.
This series is especially meaningful to us, and Paper Pieces will be making a donation to ChildWatch following the events
Seats are limited, so grab yours early!