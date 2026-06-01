MAC Summer Stitchin' Series: A Movie with the Lights On!

Join us for a cozy night at the movies… with your stitching in hand.

We’re hosting a movie at Maiden Alley Cinema for a special summer series where the lights stay up just enough for you to sew, stitch, knit, or crochet while you watch! Bring your current project and settle in for a relaxing, creative night out.

All handwork is welcome:

English Paper Piecing, quilting, binding, embroidery, cross stitch, knitting, crochet and more.

Ticket Price: $18

YOUR TICKET WILL INCLUDE:

$10 Gift Certificate for Paper Pieces® Shop

$5 off entry to the National Quilt Museum

Featured Films:

June 11th: Sabrina

July 16th: Dirty Dancing

August 6th: Steel Magnolias

This is your chance to slow down, connect, and enjoy a little “you time” in the middle of a busy summer.

This series is especially meaningful to us, and Paper Pieces will be making a donation to ChildWatch following the events

Seats are limited, so grab yours early!

