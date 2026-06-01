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MAC Summer Stitchin' Series: A Movie with the Lights On!

MAC Summer Stitchin' Series: A Movie with the Lights On!

Join us for a cozy night at the movies… with your stitching in hand.

We’re hosting a movie at Maiden Alley Cinema for a special summer series where the lights stay up just enough for you to sew, stitch, knit, or crochet while you watch! Bring your current project and settle in for a relaxing, creative night out.

All handwork is welcome:
English Paper Piecing, quilting, binding, embroidery, cross stitch, knitting, crochet and more.

Ticket Price: $18

YOUR TICKET WILL INCLUDE:
$10 Gift Certificate for Paper Pieces® Shop
$5 off entry to the National Quilt Museum

Featured Films:
June 11th: Sabrina
July 16th: Dirty Dancing
August 6th: Steel Magnolias

This is your chance to slow down, connect, and enjoy a little “you time” in the middle of a busy summer.
This series is especially meaningful to us, and Paper Pieces will be making a donation to ChildWatch following the events
Seats are limited, so grab yours early!

Maiden Alley Cinema
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Maiden Alley Cinema
270-441-7007
director@maidenalleycinema.org
http://www.maidenalleycinema.org
Maiden Alley Cinema
112 Maiden Alley
Paducah, Kentucky 42001
270-442-7723
info@maidenalleycinema.org
http://maidenalleycinema.com